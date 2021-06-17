BJC reacts to SCOTUS foster care ruling

Media Contact: Cherilyn Crowe / [email protected] / cell: 202.670.5877

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Catholic Social Services in a dispute with the city of Philadelphia over the administration of a government-funded foster care program.

BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler released the following statement after the Court’s decision:

“Chief Justice Roberts produced a unanimous result in favor of Catholic Social Services that focuses on a particular aspect of this government contract. The majority found that the city of Philadelphia’s nondiscrimination policy was not ‘generally applicable,’ pointing to a contractual provision that allows the prospect of a government official granting exceptions. This approach was somewhat surprising because there was no evidence that the city had ever granted an exception or that Catholic Social Services had asked for one.

The Court’s decision does not require religious exemptions in all future cases involving government contracts and nondiscrimination policies. That is a good thing because nondiscrimination provisions often protect religious liberty in government services. It is disappointing that the Court rejected the city’s compelling interest in the equal treatment of prospective foster parents and foster children, particularly in the context of government contracts voluntarily entered into by religious contractors.”

Fulton v. Philadelphia addressed whether government-funded foster care contractors must follow the government’s nondiscrimination rules in administering that program, which includes ensuring that everyone is being served.

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) said yes, when faith-based groups voluntarily administer a government-funded program, those groups must work within the government’s own guidelines.

BJC filed a friend-of-the-court brief joined by other Christian groups on behalf of the city of Philadelphia. The Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the General Synod of the United Church of Christ, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America joined BJC’s brief.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case November 4, 2020. Read more about the case and access BJC’s brief at BJConline.org/Fulton.

###

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is an 85-year-old religiously based organization working to defend faith freedom for all and protect the institutional separation of church and state in the historic Baptist tradition.