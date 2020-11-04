BJC: Religious freedom is protected by city’s enforcement of nondiscrimination provisions in contracts for foster family certification

Media Contact: Cherilyn Crowe / [email protected] / cell: 202.670.5877

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in Fulton v. Philadelphia, a case in which a religious organization asserts a free exercise right to apply its religious criteria to discriminate in a government program.

Religious freedom is protected when private organizations performing a government function – such as foster family certification – adhere to nondiscrimination policies, according to BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty).

BJC and other Christian denominational entities and representatives filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of Philadelphia. Catholic Social Services is challenging the city of Philadelphia’s rules for agencies that certify foster parents, which says agencies must be willing to work with all qualified adults in this government contract. That means agencies voluntarily partnering with the government to recruit, screen, train and certify foster parents cannot reject prospective foster parents based on religion, sexual orientation or other protected categories.

BJC General Counsel Holly Hollman released the following statement today:

“When faith-based groups voluntarily contract with the government to carry out the government’s duty to find safe homes for children in its custody, they must work within the government’s guidelines to ensure qualified families aren’t turned away on the basis of religion, sexual orientation or for other discriminatory reasons. Following the government’s rules to administer government-funded programs does not mean the faith-based organization is giving up its right to speak about core beliefs or criticize government policy in other contexts.

By requiring government-funded foster care agencies to consider all qualified individuals, the city is ensuring that all communities – including religious communities – are treated with equality and dignity. It allows potential foster parents of Jewish, Muslim and other faith traditions the same opportunity to participate in a program as parents from a specific Christian denomination.

Thousands of religious and secular agencies across the country partner with a local, state or federal government to provide government services. Whether it is recruiting foster care parents, running food pantries or providing emergency shelter, the primary concern in providing government-funded services must be ensuring that such services are provided with integrity for public purposes and without regard to religion or other protected categories.”

The Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the General Synod of the United Church of Christ, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America joined BJC’s brief.

You can read more about the case and access BJC’s brief at BJConline.org/Fulton.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia by June of 2021.

###

BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty) is an 84-year-old religiously based organization working to defend faith freedom for all and protect the institutional separation of church and state in the historic Baptist tradition.