BJC sets ambitious goals for digital growth

I’m proud to lead a creative, energetic and cutting-edge communications team at BJC that is innovative in our approach to digital communications. Our goals are to grow BJC’s audience and inspire supporters of faith freedom for all to take action.

We surpassed our digital goals for the previous year and set ambitious new goals in April 2023. We launched new accounts for Christians Against Christian Nationalism on TikTok and Instagram in January of this year, and we’ve seen impressive growth on these platforms. Please make sure you’re following us on both: @endchristiannationalism (Click here for TikTok and click here for Instagram.). Our most exciting goal is to reach 1,000,000 likes and 100,000 followers on TikTok by March 31, 2024.

Another area of dramatic growth is Amanda’s Twitter account, @AmandaTylerBJC. The account had fewer than 1,500 followers in April 2022, and it now has more than 7,000.

Finally, we’ve put a lot of effort into our YouTube channel, where you can find our award-winning “Frequently Asked Questions” video series.

One way you can support BJC is by following our accounts and sharing our posts across social media platforms. Another way is to collaborate with us. We invite you to tag us when you see content related to religious freedom and Christian nationalism. You can also email ideas for social media posts to Karlee Marshall, our communications manager, at [email protected]. We love hearing from BJC supporters, interacting with you in the comments section of posts, and hearing your suggestions for how we can best reach people online.

I know that there are many critiques of social media, many of which are legitimate. Social media companies need to be held accountable for the harm they inflict, and we should be mindful about how we choose to engage or not engage with certain social media platforms. Our BJC Communications Department regularly discusses the merits of engaging on different platforms and where to put our energy. Here’s the thing: It’s not the platform that matters to us. It’s the people we reach through the platform that we care about. We want to reach more people so that we can grow the number of supporters of faith freedom for all. We do that by printing our magazine, talking with the news media, participating in both in-person and virtual events, and posting on a range of social media sites. Through these different channels, we can all make a difference.