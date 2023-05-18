America has no second-class faiths: BJC staff Q&A with Karlee Marshall

As the communications manager at BJC, Karlee Marshall focuses on digital communications and media relations. She grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and earned her degree from the University of Oklahoma.

What does faith freedom mean to you?

Faith freedom for ALL means intentionally creating space and celebrating people of all faiths and none. It also means elevating the voices of people who have historically been marginalized because of their faith.

What’s one thing you’ve accomplished at BJC that makes you proud?

I am most proud of contributing in various roles to the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign. When my BJC internship ended in May 2020, I had the privilege to join the team as an independent contractor to support the campaign, creating social media graphics and sending regular communications to new signers. I am grateful to continue to be part of such an impactful movement that is growing every day.

What have you been watching and listening to lately?

The Parks and Recollection podcast, and the new seasons of “Succession” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Who inspires you?

My mom, Vicki Marshall, and my great-grandmother, Dorothy West.

What’s your favorite BJC quote or saying?

One of my favorite BJC quotes comes from the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement: “Whether we worship at a church, mosque, synagogue, or temple, America has no second-class faiths.”

What has been your favorite BJC event during your tenure?

There are many to choose from, but I would say my most memorable was the 2018 BJC Luncheon in Dallas, Texas. That event was my first introduction to BJC, and I have been inspired by BJC’s work ever since.