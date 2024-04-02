Black Baptists meet in historic convening to address critical issues facing the community

By Rev. Dr. Leslie Copeland

BJC Board Member

For only the second time in history, the four Black Baptist denominations — the National Baptist Convention USA, Progressive National Baptist Convention, National Baptist Convention in America, and the National Missionary Baptist Convention — held a joint meeting in Memphis, Tenn., from Jan. 22-25, 2024.

Thousands of clergy and lay leaders were in attendance for the National Baptist Joint Board Session under the theme “We Are Better Together,” with Ecclesiastes 4:1-9 as the Scripture reference. The historic convening brought Baptists together from across the country for corporate worship, symposia on critical issues, fellowship, and opportunities to strategize about meaningful collaborative efforts that will positively impact the Black community.

The first joint Black Baptist meeting was held in 2005 in Nashville. A separate historic meeting of Baptists occurred in 2008 in Atlanta, which drew representation from every Baptist denomination in the United States except the Southern Baptist Convention, and it drew Baptist participants from Canada and Mexico. Former President Jimmy Carter was an important part of the Atlanta meeting, which resulted in the formation of the New Baptist Covenant, an organization that brought Baptist churches from different racial and ethnic groups together to work to end racism.

In an effort to galvanize around an agenda and strategize about ways to work collaboratively in this critically important year, the joint meeting included several symposia on topics crucial to the Black community, including, voting, reparations, mental health, and white Christian nationalism.

Notably, the session on white Christian nationalism provided an opportunity for open and honest dialogue about this important issue that confronts the intersections of faith, race, and nationalism within the context of the Black Church. Titled “Unholy Wedlock: The Black Church’s Resistance to White Christian Nationalism and Dismantling Its Myths,” the panel discussion delved into the Black Church’s steadfast resistance to the idolatry of white Christian nationalism and the critical task of dismantling the myths upon which it is based.

The Rev. Dr. Willie Francois, chair of the National Social Justice Commission for the Progressive National Baptist Convention and Pastor of Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, N.J., moderated the panel of scholars, faith leaders and activists, including Renaldo Pearson, Faith for Black Lives; the Rev. Dr. Dwight Radcliff Jr., Academic Dean for the Center for Black Church Studies and Assistant Professor of Mission, Theology, and Culture at Fuller Theological Seminary; and the Rev. Darryl Gray, Director General of Social Justice for the Progressive National Baptist Convention.