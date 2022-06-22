Breaking down the boundaries created by Christian nationalism

Dr. Augustine provided a detailed history of the United States, pointing out seeds that were sown from Puritan theology to Manifest Destiny that led to the emergence of Christian nationalism. And, he showed how the “us” versus “them” dichotomy created by that ideology is destroying the concept of democracy by limiting the viewpoints of others.

In Colonial America, he said our country wanted people to have absolute religious liberty, but that cuts both ways: Religious liberty told some people to subjugate other people through slavery, and it told some to rise up from subjugation.

“Prophetic leadership rose up in the church during the period of enslavement,” he said.

“Prior to emancipation, the Black Church was the place where liberation theologies were born as well as theologies of passive resistance and rebellion against the status quo.”

Tracing history through the centuries, Dr. Augustine said a turning point — particularly for Christian nationalism — was in the mid-1950s. That’s a time period when “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance, and it’s when the modern Civil Rights Movement began.

Dr. Augustine says, no matter how you look at it, the Civil Rights Movement came from the church, whether you trace it as kicking off with the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954 that ended the “separate but equal” rule or the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“Why am I saying the church? Brown who brought suit — her father was a minister at St. Mark’s AME church in Topeka, Kansas,” he said, pointing out that this “rising up” in a legal context was part of liberation theology. Meanwhile, the civil disobedience of Rosa Parks and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Montgomery Bus Boycott also had a theological underpinning.

“Here was an undergirding of civil disobedience – a civil disobedience that is not so much traced to Henry David Thoreau, but a civil disobedience that is traced to Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego,” he said in a reference to the biblical story found in Daniel 3 of the three men refusing to bow to an earthly king.

Part of religious freedom, Dr. Augustine said, is rising up to give freedom to those who have been marginalized.

“What does it look like when God motivates you to put your physical self at issue for something that’s greater than yourself to imitate the sufferings of Christ?”

He said it looks like lunch counter sit-ins or the Freedom Rides in the 1960s because Christ died for everyone, and people are equal to each other.

“Religious liberty undergirded this willingness to sacrifice in the course of the Civil Rights Movement for the concept of freedom and justice,” he said.

In the wake of this, Dr. Augustine said we started to see Christian nationalism rise up to defend the “power structure,” often using wedge issues — from abortion to Critical Race Theory — to maintain power and the status quo and create that “us” versus “them” dichotomy.

Dr. Augustine sees hope, though, that we are getting back to that prophetic work of breaking down walls and dismantling false barriers. One reason for his optimism comes from the diverse groups he saw during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, noting that those gathered were multi-cultural and multi-generational.

“They were people coming together embracing, if you will, the prophetic side of what we’ve seen in religious liberty that says if we hold these truths to be self-evident — says the great declaration — that all people are created equal, then all must mean all.”

In his third lecture, Dr. Augustine addressed a room of law students and legal scholars at the Mercer University School of Law as he discussed Christian nationalism and recent attempts to undermine democracy, including the 2013 Supreme Court decision of Shelby County v. Holder that gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Dr. Augustine stated that the Voting Rights Act was the most measurable indication of success in the Civil Rights Movement — it was legislation that allowed everyone to participate in the democratic process. But, that 2013 decision is devastating.

As he illustrated in his previous lecture, Dr. Augustine noted that religious freedom is at the heart of democracy, motivating civic participation.

“The Voting Rights Act is still on the books, but it might as well not be on the books,” he said. He compared it to a dog who can still bark but can no longer bite because the 2013 decision declared as unconstitutional the section that determined which states were subject to federal oversight based on their histories of discrimination in voting. In the years since the decision, he noted that we are seeing states outdo each other in their zeal to limit voting. He gave an example of a voter ID law in which the acceptable IDs are those that are more difficult for some people to obtain and listed the IDs those groups tend to have as unacceptable.

He said it’s just one in a list of examples of a Christian nationalism ideology that is creating a group of insiders and outsiders — that “us” versus “them” idea.

“In a post-2020 election America, voter suppression now is legion. Almost every state is wrestling with laws that make it harder and more onerous for people to vote because the powers that be — those attempting to preserve power — don’t ever want as many people who voted in 2020 to vote en masse again.”

“If Christian nationalism is about anything, it’s about power and preserving the status quo,” Dr. Augustine said. He pointed out that we saw examples at the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which included rioters carrying flags that said “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president.”

“How did we get to that point — where those two are so closely wedded?” he asked, noting that Christian nationalism conflates cross and country to achieve its purposes.

“It’s not about acceptance or inclusion, but it’s about … tribalism. If you’re not in it, you’re against it, and you must be taken down, and anything against the status quo must be going against God,” he continued.

“So, to preserve power, Christian nationalism is destroying democracy,” Dr. Augustine said, referring back to the insurrection, voter suppression laws, and efforts to ban books and un-write history.

“Christian nationalism, I believe, requires a prophetic response from the church. I believe it also requires a legal response from those who have legal training and care about the law.”

And then he challenged the audience to take action and care for others.

“What about you? What about you testifying in committee when laws are going through your general assembly or your state legislature?” he asked, encouraging citizens to make their objections known on the record.

He also asked listeners to consider partnering with faith leaders to challenge voter suppression laws. “Even if you lose in the court of law, you can win in the court of public opinion.”

Knowing how religious freedom has motivated others to take action, Dr. Augustine said it’s time to ask yourself how you can be involved and what you are willing to do.

