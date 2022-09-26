Colonialism continues, Indigenous leaders say

Panelist Mariah Humphries expanded on the importance of the stories we hear and the “mind shift” that happens to justify genocide. A Mvskoke Nation citizen, writer and educator, she said that we have to think about how our country — and our classrooms — teach a narrative that was used to justify violence against Native Americans and stealing their land.

“I think for the most part, Native Americans — we’re going on our way,” she said, referring to the time before Europeans came to the Americas. “We have this way of life, and then all of a sudden we’re the ones who are suppressed, we’re the ones who are oppressed, and we’re the ones who are removed; we’re the ones who were killed, and we’re the ones who disappeared: language, culture, et cetera,” she said.

“And it’s all because we had to become the issue in order for someone to quite literally put a stake in the ground and say ‘No, this is now mine, because you’re the enemy.’”

Today, Humphries pointed out that people often go into communities to see how God is already at work, but that was not the case earlier in history. Instead, colonizers often needed to shift their minds to view Native Americans in a specific way to justify taking what they had.

“We became ‘heathens’ in order to justify Christianity,” she said.

After the United States declared its independence from England, the marginalization and genocide of Indigenous people continued, including in the form of “Manifest Destiny” and western expansion, where the government appropriated billions of acres of land.

“The whole notion of Manifest Destiny is simply this: It was their God-given right — they’re invoking God here — to take over land from Indigenous peoples,” Dr. Mays said, pointing out that it became codified in law, and the violence that occurred because of Manifest Destiny is a central part of how we should understand our government’s democracy.

“Colonialism for us has not ended at all. We are separate nations, sovereign people, et cetera, but we’re still living under an occupied territory. It’s difficult for some people to accept that,” Dr. Mays said.

He asked what it might look like if the United States government honored its treaties and also returned land to the Indigenous people.

Humphries discussed how so many of the issues facing Native Americans today are historical, including the current reckoning with government-run boarding schools. Between 1869 and the 1960s, the U.S. government removed thousands of Native American children from their homes and placed them into government-run schools, stripping them of their heritage and culture. The children found themselves in new surroundings with other Native American children, but that did not mean they had any common language or customs.

“We aren’t a monolith,” Humphries said, pointing out that there are hundreds of tribes, all with different languages and traditions.

Humphries also noted that many people involved with setting up and running the schools were Christians. “That is hard to accept as a Native American Christian,” she said.

Dr. Randall shared that he had ancestors who were forced into boarding schools. “Religion is always used as a tool for oppression when it is supported by government dollars. And, like our families experienced, religion was used to assimilate them not to a place of faith, but to a place of colonialization,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important for us today to know those stories about boarding schools — so we don’t repeat them.”

The panel also discussed contemporary issues facing Indigenous people, from headline-making protests to underreported and ignored crises.