Ep. 16: When religious liberty covers racism

As the conversation about racial justice continues in our country, we dig in to talk about race and religious liberty. BJC Director of Education Charles Watson Jr. joins Amanda and Holly for a personal conversation about his experiences and how his work at BJC intersects with the work for racial justice. He tells his story and explains how a seminal speech at a BJC Luncheon on Juneteenth impacted the trajectory of his work at BJC. Amanda, Holly and Charles discuss how different ethnic communities view the phrase “separation of church and state” and why the work for religious freedom matters. Plus, in the third segment, they discuss how they are seeing religion respected in books and articles this week.

Segment 1: Introducing Charles Watson Jr. and a pivotal moment in 2015 (starting at 00:40)

Juneteenth is June 19, one of the most popular celebrations of the abolition of slavery in the United States. On that date in 1865, news about the Emancipation Proclamation finally made its way to the state of Texas in an order from the Union army.

Read about the domestic terrorism committed in Charles’s hometown of Millen, Georgia, in 1919 at Carswell Grove Baptist Church with reporting by The New York Times: After a Summer of Racial Violence Across the U.S., a Century of Neglect.

Segment 2: Broadening our understanding of religious freedom and the separation of church and state (Starting at 20:34)

The Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement includes the phrase, “It often overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation.” Read the entire statement and add your name by visiting christiansagainstchristiannationalism.org.

Segment 3: Respecting religion in our culture (starting at 40:24)

