Ep. 18: White supremacy and American Christianity

We’re bringing you important conversations on white supremacy and American Christianity in this episode. First, we’ll play the June 26 discussion between researcher Robert P. Jones of PRRI and journalist Adelle Banks from Religion News Service (starting at 2:14). Jones is the author of the forthcoming White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity, and he talks with Banks about the church’s current “moment of reckoning” across denominational lines, particularly as white churches have been either blind to their part in systemic racism or have ignored it. This podcast also features Amanda’s call to action from the June 26 event, including the dangers of Christian nationalism (25:39). We’re also bringing you part of a follow-up conversation with BJC’s Charles Watson Jr. and Dr. Alphonso Saville of Georgetown University (37:48), where they discuss a wide range of issues, including how arguments can inform how we proceed and the importance of understanding history.

Segment 1: Robert P. Jones and Adelle Banks discuss white supremacy and American Christianity (Starting at 00:40)

To watch the entire BJC Luncheon, featuring the national conversation on white supremacy and American Christianity, visit this YouTube link.

Robert P. Jones is the author of The End of White Christian America (2017) and the forthcoming White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity.

Segment 2: Our call to action (starting at 25:31)

Read and sign the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement at https://www.christiansagainstchristiannationalism.org/.

Hear the episodes in the 10-part podcast series on the dangers of Christian nationalism – and see other resources related to the initiative – by visiting https://bjconline.org/christiannationalism/.

Segment 3: Charles Watson Jr. and Dr. Alphonso Saville IV (starting at 31:30)

Read more about Dr. Alphonso Saville at this link.

Hear the entire conversation with Watson and Saville at this link on BJC’s Facebook page.