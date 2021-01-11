BJC Director of Education Charles Watson Jr. hosted a series of conversations during Hispanic Heritage Month, exploring what faith freedom means for Hispanic and Latin Americans. Visit BJC’s Facebook page or click below to watch the following conversations.

Sept. 23: ¿Que significa la libertad religiosa para los hispanoamericanos? con Jesse Rincones y Anyra Cano (en español)

What does faith freedom mean for Hispanic and Latin Americans? (in Spanish)

Guests: Jesse Rincones and Anyra Cano

Watch on Facebook at this link, or play the video below:





Sept. 30: What is our identity in the community?

Guests: Rev. Alyssa Aldape, Erika Perez, M.Ed., LPC, and Rev. Aurelia Pratt (all three are BJC Fellows)

Watch on Facebook at this link, or play the video below:



Oct. 7: What can the religious community learn from a Latinx Humanist?

Guest: Dr. Juhem Navarro-Rivera

Watch on Faceook at this link, or play the video below.