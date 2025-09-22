Get involved with a local group to combat Christian nationalism
Christian nationalism gains strength when communities are silent. Join others to work together in a local group to counter its influence.
Christian nationalism gains strength when communities are silent. To challenge its influence, BJC’s Christians Against Christian Nationalism project is empowering local communities to organize. We have more than 20 active and developing groups across the country, and even more are on the way. We invite you to connect with and join others ready to take action!
These groups create spaces to strengthen connections, support vulnerable communities, and take tangible steps to uphold the dignity and inclusion of all people. They also ensure their efforts are championing religious freedom for everyone.
Check out the map below for our current groups, and click the dots to see who to contact. Get more details at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org/localgroups
Start a local group in three steps
Don’t see a group near you? If a local group doesn’t exist in your community yet, consider organizing one!
BJC and our campaign staff will provide resources and support to help you on your journey, but ultimately you and your group will operate independently to better respond to the needs of your community when it comes to the impact and influence of Christian nationalism. We have more details and resources for these steps at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org/localgroups.
Visit our new website for more
Go to ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org to explore our new “Start Here” guide and other resources for awareness, advocacy and organizing.
This article originally appeared in the summer/fall 2025 edition of Report from the Capital. You can view it as a PDF or read a digital flip-through edition.