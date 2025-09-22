Get involved with a local group to combat Christian nationalism

Christian nationalism gains strength when communities are silent. To challenge its influence, BJC’s Christians Against Christian Nationalism project is empowering local communities to organize. We have more than 20 active and developing groups across the country, and even more are on the way. We invite you to connect with and join others ready to take action!

These groups create spaces to strengthen connections, support vulnerable communities, and take tangible steps to uphold the dignity and inclusion of all people. They also ensure their efforts are championing religious freedom for everyone.

Check out the map below for our current groups, and click the dots to see who to contact. Get more details at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org/localgroups