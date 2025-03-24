Immersing ourselves in religious freedom

By Dr. Sabrina E. Dent

Director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation

“Powerful.” “Challenging.” “Reflective.” “Truth-telling.” “Necessary.”

That’s how participants described the Religious Freedom Immersion Experience, hosted by the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation in partnership with Wake Forest University School of Divinity. A diverse cohort of 12 individuals joined us January 6-10 in Richmond, Va., for this week-long educational initiative. Designed for seminary students and community members to critically engage with the contentious politics of race and religious freedom in American public life, our journey became an unforgettable lesson in history, community, pluralism and collective resistance.

Our multifaceted program allowed the Immersion Scholars to hear from academics, grassroots organizers, creatives, faith leaders and policy advocates, and we provided a broader story of religious freedom through guided tours and contextual learning at historic sites, combining theological, museum and civic education. In curating the experience, we paid particular attention to the ways power, violence, knowledge, ethics and pluralism form and frame the discourse across time and space.

Many of our plans changed as two snowstorms and a city-wide water crisis created tour cancellations, business closures and other obstacles. A year’s worth of planning had been reduced to hour-by-hour decisions to move the program forward while ensuring the safety and well-being of the participants. Nevertheless, we persisted as a community of people committed to learning while caring for one another.

You may wonder, why did we go to Richmond? It was the heart of the Confederacy during the period of the Civil War, and there are few better places to explore stories about race, religion and politics while seeking pathways to communal healing that reimagine faith freedom for all. Every location in Richmond was a clear reminder that symbols, language and diverse perspectives matter.

The group felt the gravity of history in our visits to the site of Lumpkin’s Jail, also known as the “Devil’s Half Acre.” It is a place where enslaved people were violently tortured and whipped into obedience, but the property itself eventually became Virginia Union University — a Historically Black College and University founded by American Baptist Home Mission Societies in 1865. It is now referred to as “God’s Half Acre” thanks to Mary Lumpkin, a formerly enslaved Black woman who sold the property to create a place of liberation where Blacks could learn to read and write.