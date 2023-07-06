Loving our neighbors as the way of Jesus requires: BJC staff Q&A with Dan Hamil

As director of strategic partnerships, Dan Hamil directs fundraising activities at BJC, sits on the executive team, and occasionally writes curriculum. He grew up in Norton Shores, Michigan, and concluded his schooling by earning a doctorate from Northern Illinois University.

What does faith freedom mean to you?

Faith freedom is a gift from God. This special freedom is rooted in our inalienable right to respond freely to God. As BJC says, “We bring our uniquely Baptist perspective of ‘soul freedom’ to protecting religious liberty for all and defending the separation of church and state.” Faith freedom protects us from a government coercion of religion and a government establishment of religion. It reflects a passion to love and protect our neighbors as the way of Jesus requires.



What has been your favorite BJC event during your tenure?

I’ll never forget our first virtual luncheon at the National Press Club in 2020. It was a creative replacement during COVID-19 for our annual in-person luncheon. The team rose with passion and skill to bring the event together successfully.



What have you been watching and listening to lately?

I’ve been binging YouTube videos of Walter Brueggemann and Stanley Hauerwas.



Who inspires you?

My wife, Rhonda.



What’s your favorite BJC quote or saying?

Any response from a staff member after the question, “Did you hear what Jaziah just said?”



What’s one thing you’ve accomplished at BJC that makes you proud?

Before I worked at BJC, I served on BJC’s board and the search committee to find the next leader for BJC after Brent Walker retired. I’m proud of being part of the team that invited Amanda to become BJC’s executive director.