Meet Katie Callaway, BJC’s director of development

We are pleased to introduce you to Rev. Dr. Katie Callaway, who is BJC’s director of development. She brings deep experience as a fundraiser, ordained minister, and coalition-builder, and her connection to BJC goes back many years. Get to know her in this Q&A, and read her full biography on our website.

BJC: You first visited BJC as a seminarian with former BJC Executive Director James Dunn. What do you remember most from that experience?

Katie Callaway: In the fall of 2012, I came to the BJC offices with my Christianity and Public Policy class, taught by James Dunn and [former BJC General Counsel] Melissa Rogers. We heard from intriguing speakers, toured the Capitol building, and even attended the premiere of the PBS documentary “First Freedom” at the Newseum. Most memorable, however, was a visit with Sister Simone Campbell of the Nuns on the Bus Movement. In a conversation over lunch, Sr. Campbell spoke with us about her sense of responsibility to poor and marginalized communities and the effects of her public witness for healthcare in light of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ opposition to the Affordable Care Act. It revealed to me the necessity of building a grassroots movement for solidarity and public witness when facing established institutional power. In a lot of ways, the Nuns on the Bus movement was my first exposure to the power of organizing, which influenced my sense of vocational calling early in my career.