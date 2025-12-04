Meet Katie Callaway, BJC’s director of development
Get to know Katie Callaway, and hear about her first experience at the BJC’s offices when she was in seminary.
We are pleased to introduce you to Rev. Dr. Katie Callaway, who is BJC’s director of development. She brings deep experience as a fundraiser, ordained minister, and coalition-builder, and her connection to BJC goes back many years. Get to know her in this Q&A, and read her full biography on our website.
BJC: You first visited BJC as a seminarian with former BJC Executive Director James Dunn. What do you remember most from that experience?
Katie Callaway: In the fall of 2012, I came to the BJC offices with my Christianity and Public Policy class, taught by James Dunn and [former BJC General Counsel] Melissa Rogers. We heard from intriguing speakers, toured the Capitol building, and even attended the premiere of the PBS documentary “First Freedom” at the Newseum. Most memorable, however, was a visit with Sister Simone Campbell of the Nuns on the Bus Movement. In a conversation over lunch, Sr. Campbell spoke with us about her sense of responsibility to poor and marginalized communities and the effects of her public witness for healthcare in light of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ opposition to the Affordable Care Act. It revealed to me the necessity of building a grassroots movement for solidarity and public witness when facing established institutional power. In a lot of ways, the Nuns on the Bus movement was my first exposure to the power of organizing, which influenced my sense of vocational calling early in my career.
In this 2012 photo taken at BJC’s offices, Katie Callaway (front row, third from left) poses with her fellow classmates and teachers from the Wake Forest University School of Divinity alongside Sister Simone Campbell (third row, far right). Former BJC Executive Director James Dunn is next to Sr. Campbell, and former General Counsel Melissa Rogers is in the front row on the left.
BJC: What does “faith freedom for all” mean to you on a personal level?
Katie: I will never forget James Dunn’s regular litany, “Ain’t nobody going to tell me what to believe but Jesus.” To me, faith freedom started there. I was raised in a creedal tradition and struggled to find authentic faith in the ancient creeds. Yet, encountering the aspiration and promise of the freedom of conscience was liberative in a way I could never have anticipated. It ended the internal struggle between external pressure of what I should believe and the beliefs I actually held. Since then, my faith has taken a winding path, yet I have felt my understanding of faith freedom expand to a more communal understanding where I can recognize that my freedom of conscience hinges on and is only free if my neighbor is too.
BJC: BJC supporters come from many backgrounds and give for many reasons. What do you appreciate most about the people who make this work possible?
Katie: Part of the reason I love being in development is because I truly believe that those who support the work of organizations like BJC are doing it because they want to do good in the world. They want to engage in meaningful ways in their communities, in our country, and in the world. It humbles and inspires me to know that there are so many people who support BJC as a function of that commitment. Our donors create the pathway for us to partner with them to create a more just society.
BJC: How does being both a minister and a writer influence the way you show up in your daily life?
Katie: I have been notorious for moving too fast in life, but I have long believed that being a minister and writer are similar – they slow me down to pay attention in ways I would not have otherwise done. In paying closer attention to my life, my surroundings, and my community, I learned to be more empathetic and compassionate. Practically speaking,this curiosity and delight in the ordinary allows me to do the slow, intentional work of getting to know donors and communities who want to get involved in BJC.
BJC: You live in Baltimore with your family. What do you enjoy most about life there?
Katie: I am not evangelical about much, but I am about Baltimore. By far, the best part of Charm City is the people. There is a certain grit about people in Baltimore that is admirable and inspiring. When something or someone in Baltimore fails, the community steps up to figure out the next best way to operate and support one another.
BJC: When you think about your first year at BJC, what are you most looking forward to?
Katie: I do this work because of the people. I truly believe that each of our donors carries a unique story that, when woven together, creates a beautiful tapestry of this organization. In this first year, I am eager to get to know our donors and understand the stories they carry.
