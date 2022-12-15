Oak Flat Unity Summit shows strength of the Save Oak Flat coalition

Members of Congress joined high school students from Arizona and advocates from across the country to call for the protection of sacred land at an Oak Flat Unity Summit in Washington, D.C.

On Nov. 15, the students came together with Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, and Betty McCollum, D-Minnesota. Each lawmaker gave remarks about the importance of the Save Oak Flat Act (H.R. 1184/S. 915) and answered questions from the students.

In addition to participating in the summit, the students had dozens of lobby visits with members of Congress and officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the week.

Since 2021, the students have participated in Oak Flat prayer runs held annually in February. Several students focused their remarks at the unity summit on these annual prayer runs. Not only do they pray while running, but running itself is an act of prayer as their feet massage the earth with each step.

Kiana Beazley, a junior who is White Mountain Apache, described the importance of the sunrise ceremony in Apache life, noting that one purpose of the 4-day-long female coming-of-age ceremony is “to allow the girl to fall back on her sunrise dance” and know she can overcome difficulties that may come in the future.

In describing her own ceremony, she said, “I felt the presence of my ancestors and the ultimate support of my community coming and praying for me to overcome any obstacle that stands in my way and to have a bright future and fight for what I know is right.”

Turning to Oak Flat, Beazley said she is fighting to protect Oak Flat because “Oak Flat [is] sacred and holy land to the Indigenous community who surrounds Oak Flat.”

Camilla Simon, executive director of Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors (HECHO), was one of several partners to address the summit. “We’re uniting our members all to come around and support this and use their power as local elected officials and community leaders to speak out against this,” she said. “HECHO is out there with you all. We’re here in solidarity with you all.”

BJC has been working for two years with many participants in the Unity Summit to bring the religious and religious freedom community together to support the continued protection of Chí’chil Biłdagoteel, which is loosely translated as “Oak Flat” in English. We have two primary goals: increase awareness among individuals who care about religious freedom for all people and recruit religious and religious freedom organizations to join the fight. I’m excited to report that we are gaining traction towards both goals.

Unlike most issues that stand alone, religious freedom advocacy is typically an intersecting issue. Saving Oak Flat absolutely is an important environmental issue. But it’s also an important religious freedom issue. Holy ground not marked with a steeple is no less deserving of protection than a big steepled church that is the heart of a downtown.