Organizing across the map: Building power through faith and action
Our BJC organizing team is cultivating the role of faith communities in building a democratic society that practices dignity and pluralism.
North Texas Coalition
In North Texas, the coalition continues to expand its reach and impact. This fall, members hosted a webinar on the state-organized prayer in school bill (SB 11) and are creating ongoing spaces to hear directly from educators about SB 10, a 2025 law that requires all public schools in Texas to include the Ten Commandments in the classroom. More than 100 participants are now ready to reach out to their local school board members on the state-organized prayer in school bill, and the coalition has heard from more than 60 educators on SB 10. Read more about these two issues on page 8 of our winter magazine [link coming soon!].
The coalition is also working with partners to urge local city councils to reject harmful 287(g) agreements that entangle local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities. The Dallas City Council rejected a 287(g) agreement and unanimously voted against it after more than 70 community members testified.
In addition, members are being trained and mobilized to serve as court observers in immigration hearings, ensuring transparency and accountability. In the past few months, three of our member churches hosted training sessions with 30 to 40 participants each. And finally, a recent virtual coalition meeting equipped participants with practical skills for writing letters to the editor.
Michigan – Grand Rapids
Leader Nancy Janisch hosted her first community gathering in Grand Rapids. Unsure if anyone would come, she was encouraged when 17 people attended and every one of them signed up to join committees focused on education, legislative action, or community engagement.
Nancy, an alum of our six-month spring organizing learning community, plans to form a leadership team to guide the work strategically moving forward.
Georgia
Our very own Devin Withrow is collaborating with a vibrant team of faith leaders in Georgia who are quickly growing their statewide presence. With active groups now in Atlanta and the Central Savannah River Area region, they are building a leadership team and laying the foundation for policy advocacy and coalition partnerships.
Their work emphasizes relationship-building and connecting faith communities to current justice campaigns, anchored by strong energy and vision.
Louisiana
A new group of clergy women in Louisiana launched their organizing efforts in November with a book event featuring BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler. The gathering served as a springboard for action in a state where major policy battles are unfolding.
BJC’s David Segal and Joy Pettigrew are meeting with the group to discuss how their advocacy can connect to statewide religious freedom and justice initiatives.
Religious Freedom Indiana
Led by Vivian Combs, this newly formed group is focused on protecting voting rights amid efforts to gerrymander districts in the state. Seeking to partner with other civic groups, they are mobilizing Christians to contact their representatives and oppose legislation that consolidates power at the expense of equal representation. Vivian and her team are connecting with the broader voting-rights coalition to launch a targeted mini-campaign in the months ahead.
Get involved
Want to join an existing group? Find one near you and sign up on our website at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org/localgroups.
You can also get started in your community in other ways:
- Have conversations about how Christian nationalism is impacting your community. On our local groups page, you’ll find a “three steps” guide for getting started, which includes a meeting agenda for hosting a community listening conversation.
- Research policy issues that are most influenced by Christian nationalism in your community. Which organizations are working on those issues? Connect with them and explore how your faith community can engage with impact.
- Build relationships through one-on-one meetings with community members and begin building a base of support. Begin learning the impact your community is feeling and what community members feel called to do about it.
This article originally appeared in the winter 2025 edition of Report from the Capital. You can view it as a PDF or read a digital flip-through edition.