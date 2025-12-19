Organizing across the map: Building power through faith and action

North Texas Coalition

In North Texas, the coalition continues to expand its reach and impact. This fall, members hosted a webinar on the state-organized prayer in school bill (SB 11) and are creating ongoing spaces to hear directly from educators about SB 10, a 2025 law that requires all public schools in Texas to include the Ten Commandments in the classroom. More than 100 participants are now ready to reach out to their local school board members on the state-organized prayer in school bill, and the coalition has heard from more than 60 educators on SB 10. Read more about these two issues on page 8 of our winter magazine [link coming soon!].

The coalition is also working with partners to urge local city councils to reject harmful 287(g) agreements that entangle local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities. The Dallas City Council rejected a 287(g) agreement and unanimously voted against it after more than 70 community members testified.

In addition, members are being trained and mobilized to serve as court observers in immigration hearings, ensuring transparency and accountability. In the past few months, three of our member churches hosted training sessions with 30 to 40 participants each. And finally, a recent virtual coalition meeting equipped participants with practical skills for writing letters to the editor.