Reflections on ‘(Dis)belief’

By Jaziah Masters, Research Fellow

BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation

What are the things that make us human?

There are many answers to this age-old question and many ways to approach the subject of humanity. One way is the idea of belief. What do humans believe about themselves? Their world? And their God(s)?

When it comes to Black Americans, the answers to these questions are often wrapped in a tight singular narrative. People tend to think of it this way: Enslaved Africans merged the traditional beliefs and practices of their homeland with the religion of those who held them in bondage. The Black Church — with its emphasis on both worship of God and human dignity — emerged as a linchpin of the Black community. Facing racist attacks by the Ku Klux Klan and other forces of white supremacy, the Black Church informed and sustained the advocacy work that won Black people equal standing under the law. Today, in a growing age of disillusionment with organized religion, Black people remain incredibly faithful. Sound familiar?

Black people, both churched and unchurched, know that the story and history is much more complicated than that. What are the nuances that this oversimplified narrative overlooks?

This year’s Religious Freedom Mobile Institute created needed conversations to tell the story more clearly. “(Dis)Belief: Reimagining the Religious Landscape of Black America” is an example of what happens when Black Church leaders and nontheists come together to talk, laugh and air out their grievances. For two days, Dr. Sabrina E. Dent of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation and Dr. Anthony Pinn of the Center for Engaged Research and Collaborative Learning at Rice University hosted a “family conversation” centered on a simple question: What do we as Black Americans believe and not believe?

The answer, which should come as no surprise, was “it’s complicated.”