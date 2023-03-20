Remembrances and a report: Two years after January 6

January 6 Select Committee Report

The gathering came two weeks after the release of the highly-anticipated report from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Published December 22, 2022, the 800+ page report included an examination of the “Big Lie” regarding false claims about the 2020 election results, various legal theories and a detailed analysis of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. It also had 11 specific recommendations, including proposed laws, reforms to criminal statutes and referrals for prosecution.

The report was the result of the bipartisan January 6 Select Committee’s extensive work over two years. The Select Committee and its staff interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held multiple hearings — some in primetime — and obtained millions of pages of documents. But, the detailed report did not include the role of Christian nationalism in justifying and bolstering the attack.

“We cannot fully understand the attack on the Capitol without reckoning with the role of Christian nationalism in events leading up to it and on that infamous day,” Tyler said.

The final report’s failure to mention the role of Christian nationalism was not due to a lack of information.

In February 2022, BJC and the Freedom From Religion Foundation co-published the most comprehensive report to date on Christian nationalism and the insurrection. And in June, BJC organized a letter from Christian leaders asking the Select Committee to investigate the role Christian nationalism played in the attack.

“This investigation into Christian nationalism is important so that history does not repeat itself and so that we understand this threat to our country’s historic commitment to religious liberty and the importance of defeating it,” the letter said, which was signed by prominent Christian leaders representing The Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), United Church of Christ, National Council of Churches, Sojourners, and NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice.

While Christian nationalism was not called out by name in the report, the ideology made appearances during the hearings. For example, at the end of the June 9, 2022, hearing, video shown of the attack included an attacker waving the Christian flag. During the June 13, 2022, hearing, a person interviewed in video footage was wearing a shirt that said, “I stand for the flag, I kneel for the cross.” The idea that the U.S. Constitution has been “divinely inspired” was mentioned several times by both witnesses and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. At the very first public gathering on July 27, 2021, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges testified, “It was clear the terrorists perceived themselves to be Christians,” noting he saw the Christian flag and a flag saying “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president” in the hands of the attackers.

On episode 10 of season 4 of the Respecting Religion podcast, Tyler and BJC General Counsel Holly Hollman discussed their disappointment that the final report did not explore the role of Christian nationalism. They pointed to a likely hesitation to wade into the issue and fear it would be seen as an attack on Christianity.

“We believe it would have been helpful and appropriate for the Select Committee to recognize [Christian nationalism]’s impact,” Tyler said.

The report marked the culmination of the Select Committee’s work — the group was disbanded by the new 118th Congress. But, there are continuing repercussions from its work.

“We know that several members of the committee either did not run for reelection or lost their reelection bids, in part because of the polarizing nature and how this work became partisan,” Hollman said on the podcast.