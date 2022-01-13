S3, Ep. 08: Flying the flag and Christian nationalism: Previewing Shurtleff v. Boston
Does Boston have to fly the Christian flag?
SHOW NOTES:
Segment one: Happy New Year and a peculiar case for the Supreme Court (starting at 01:09)
For a discussion of religious liberty and vaccines, listen to episode 3 of this season: What’s going on with religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates?
Read more about the Shurtleff v. Boston case in this article on BJC’s website: U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear bit do fly Christian flag at Boston City Hall
Segment two: Is the flagpole government speech or a public forum? Arguments and amici (starting at 16:10)
You can see a list of the various parties’ amicus briefs filed in Shurtleff v. Boston and read them online on this page provided by SCOTUSblog.
Segment three: The broader context and why it matters (starting at 31:48)
Amanda mentioned this piece by Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood at Word & Way that shares the history of the Christian flag: Has the Christian flag become a lost cause?
They also released another article with context on this case: The man behind Shurtleff v. City of Boston
For more on the overlap between Christian symbols and white supremacy, check out this webinar from the Christians Against Christian Nationalism initiative: White Christian Nationalism: How Racism Undergirds Christian Nationalism, featuring Dr. Jemar Tisby, Dr. Robert P. Jones, and Amanda Tyler.
