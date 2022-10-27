S4, Ep. 04: A religious freedom right to an abortion?

Debates about access to abortion are often intertwined with religion, and the conversation is changing in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal constitutional right to an abortion. Amanda and Holly review some of the public and academic commentaries on the intersection of abortion and religion, and they look at religious liberty arguments being made for abortion access and what it takes to make a religious liberty claim.

SHOW NOTES

Segment 1: What was the driving force behind the Dobbs decision? (starting at 00:55)

Amanda and Holly mentioned this piece in The New York Times by Linda Greenhouse: Religious Doctrine, Not the Constitution, Drove the Dobbs Decision

Amanda and Holly discussed the leaked Dobbs draft in episode 16 of season 3.

Segment 2: The role of religion in current abortion debates (starting at 12:46)

Amanda and Holly discussed this article by Samira Mehta for Religion News Service: There is no one ‘religious view’ on abortion: A scholar of religion, gender and sexuality explains

Amanda and Holly mentioned this article by Ana Marie Cox in Texas Monthly: Before Roe, Faith Leaders Helped Texans Get Illegal Abortions. What Will They Do Now?

Click here for a resource from the New York Times on the different laws in states across the country regarding abortion.

Amanda and Holly mentioned two articles written by Kelsey Dallas for Deseret News:

Segment 3: Establishment Clause claims regarding abortion (starting at 31:41)

Amanda and Holly mentioned this piece by Elizabeth Dias for The New York Times: Inside the Extreme Effort to Punish Women for Abortion and her appearance on The Daily podcast episode titled The Effort to Punish Women for Having Abortions

