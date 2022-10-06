S4, Ep. 01: Still more to say: Review and updates on last term’s religious freedom cases from SCOTUS

The Supreme Court opened its new term this week, and Amanda and Holly look at where its last decisions are leading us. They provide updates on high-profile decisions, including the praying coach in Washington state who hasn’t returned to work yet and the dilemmas facing religious schools in Maine. Amanda and Holly lament how this Court ignores the distinctiveness of religion, despite religion’s special status in the Constitution. They view the Court as taking a major risk by leaving lower courts without better guidance. Amanda and Holly also weigh in on discussions regarding the Court’s legitimacy and remind us that we can’t just count on the Supreme Court to uphold our rights.

SHOW NOTES:

Segment 1: Back after first Monday at the Court (starting at 01:07)

Amanda was live outside the Supreme Court on the first day of the new term, and you can see that video here.

Amanda and Holly wrote about the Supreme Court this week for USA Today: ‘Pro-religion’? Conservative Supreme Court abandons long-standing religious liberty principles.

Shurtleff v. Boston: Holly and Amanda discussed the oral arguments during Season 3 in episode 8, and they discussed the decision in episode 16.

Ramirez v. Collier: Holly and Amanda previewed the case last season in episode 2, discussed the oral arguments in episode 4, and reviewed the decision in episode 16.

Segment 2: Focusing on the two consequential cases that were overshadowed (starting at 13:27)

Carson v. Makin: Access BJC’s resources here.

Kennedy v. Bremerton: Access BJC’s resources here.

Holly summarized both decisions in our latest magazine: Supreme Court continues to shift religious liberty landscape.

Amanda and Holly discussed this article by Michelle Boorstein for the Washington Post (which includes comments from Holly): Under right-leaning Supreme Court, the church-state wall is crumbling

Segment #3: What do Amanda and Holly make of conversations about this Court’s legitimacy? (starting at 27:46)

