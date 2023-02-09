S4, Ep. 12: Accusations of religious bias on campus and in Congress

Accusations of antisemitism and Islamophobia tend to spark and exacerbate divisions in our world. Amanda and Holly discuss two recent controversies that featured accusations of religious bias: The removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from a congressional committee and a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad shown in an art history class. They look at the under-discussed parts of these controversies, implications for the future, and how we balance the right to religious belief and expression with respect for others’ beliefs.



Segment 1 (starting at 00:55): A vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from a congressional committee

Holly and Amanda discussed this article by Karoun Demirjian in The New York Times: House Ousts Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Panel as G.O.P. Exacts Revenge

Amanda read a statement from former Rep. John Yarmuth via Twitter.

Segment 2 (starting at 11:39): A professor, ancient art and campus controversy

Amanda and Holly discussed this in-depth article by Vimal Patel in The New York Times on the controversy at Hamline University: A Lecturer Showed a Painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She Lost Her Job.

For more on blasphemy laws and BJC’s work against them:

Read the lawsuit filed by professor Erika López Prater, Ph.D., at this link.

Holly and Amanda mentioned this article by Yonat Shimron in Religion News Service: Hamline University retracts ‘Islamophobia’ charge as instructor sues

Segment 3 (starting at 31:12): What have we learned from these controversies?

Holly mentioned a program called “Protecting Academic Freedom, Empowering Muslim Students After the Hamline Controversy,” led by Rutgers Law Professor Sahar Aziz for the Rutgers Center for Security, Race, and Rights. It is available to watch on YouTube.

Amanda mentioned this open letter from Muslims for Progressive Values.

