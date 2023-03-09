S4, Ep. 15: Eric Adams, CPAC and Christian nationalism

From New York City Mayor Eric Adams to several individuals at CPAC, we’ve recently heard new, troubling comments from public leaders that show – once again – the prominence of Christian nationalism and the dangers it poses to public debate. Amanda and Holly provide some “Separation of Church and State 101” in this episode to clear up confusion about the term and what it really means. They also share examples of people working together across ideological divides to combat Christian nationalism.







SHOW NOTES

Segment 1: Troubling comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams (starting at 00:51)

We played two clips from this speech Mayor Eric Adams gave at an interfaith breakfast. The first clip begins at 51:31 in the video, and the second begins at 44:36.

Read the full response from Rachel Laser, CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, at this link.

Read Amanda’s Tweet in response to Mayor Adams here. It also appeared in this column from Jennifer Rubin for The Washington Post: Eric Adams wades into church-state quicksand.

Watch Mayor Adams on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash at this link.

Segment 2: Concerns from CPAC (starting at 12:56)

See video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks at CPAC in this Tweet from Religion News Service reporter Jack Jenkins.

Amanda and Holly mentioned this photo essay from The New York Times on CPAC, with words by Jane Coaston and photos by Damon Winter.

Amanda quoted this Tweet from conservative commentator Bill Kristol on the remarks from Michael Knowles at CPAC.

Amanda denounced Michael Knowles’ call for the elimination of transgenderism in this Tweet.

Segment 3: We don’t have to agree on everything to work together (starting at 24:59)

Amanda mentioned attending the Principles First Summit. Learn more at this link.

Learn more about BJC’s Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign and check out resources on the campaign’s website.

Amanda and Holly mentioned this book by Dr. Paul Miller: The Religion of American Greatness: What’s Wrong with Christian Nationalism

