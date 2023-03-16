S4, Ep. 16: Biden, Trump and federal regulations

Schoolhouse Rock left out a key way laws are made: The regulatory process. Amanda and Holly discuss the federal regulatory and rulemaking process and review some recent proposals and final rules from the Biden administration, including a proposed rule from nine different agencies and a final rule from the Department of Labor. They also review how these rules have changed through the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations, and they talk about the importance of balancing everyone’s rights when using government money to serve people in need.





SHOW NOTES:

Segment 1: How does this process work? (starting at 00:51)

Amanda mentioned this article by Annie Lowrey for The Atlantic: The Time Tax

Holly and Amanda mentioned the BJC Advocacy Team, a group of people who get email alerts about opportunities to reach out to government officials to make themselves heard. You can join up by signing up for BJC’s email list and checking the box to join the BJC Advocacy Team.

The Federal Register – which contains notices and proposed rules – is available online.





Segment 2: Three areas of proposed regulations where BJC filed comments (starting at 10:12)

As mentioned, The White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives under the Bush administration was sometimes abbreviated “WHOFBCI,” which some pronounced as “Whoof-book-ee.”

For more on regulations proposed by the Trump administration, listen to episode 4 of season 1 of the podcast: On the Regs: Faith-based regulations from the Trump administration

For some additional history of the White House’s faith-based office, read this 2015 article by Holly Hollman: BJC weighs in on proposed faith-based regulations, affirms progress

Learn about the new proposed regulations from the Biden administration in this post on our website: Biden administration proposes new rules reinstating important religious liberty protections for beneficiaries of federal funds

Segment 3: A finalized regulation on federal contractors (starting at 29:58)

Amanda read the statement from Holly that BJC released February 28 reacting to the final rules from the Department of Labor.

For more information on this topic, visit the website of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs from the Department of Labor. It includes additional details and resources on Executive Order 11246, which bars discrimination in federal contracting.

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.