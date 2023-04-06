S4, Ep. 17: Is ‘de minimis’ enough? Previewing Groff v. DeJoy

A spring Supreme Court case is bringing together some unlikely allies. Amanda and Holly preview Groff v. DeJoy, which examines the federal statutory protection against religious discrimination in the workplace. They review the facts of the case, which involves a postal worker who has a religious belief he cannot work on the Sabbath, and they share why a “de minimis standard” set in a 1977 case is way too low. Not all impacts on coworkers are “undue hardships,” and Amanda and Holly share why we need a standard that works for everyone.

SHOW NOTES

Segment 1: The facts of this case (starting at 00:37)

Visit BJConline.org/Groff for a full list of resources on Groff v. DeJoy.

Holly wrote an article for our spring magazine on the case: The Supreme Court’s latest religion case offers opportunity to restore statute’s meaning

Segment 2: Considering a better standard (starting at 14:55)

BJC joined an amicus brief in this case, led by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Other organizations joining the brief are the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Association of Evangelicals, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, and ADL (Anti-Defamation League).





Segment 3: What do we expect in oral argument? (starting at 25:06)

The Supreme Court will hear this case April 18, and we’ll have an episode dedicated to the oral argument.

