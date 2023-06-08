S4, Ep. 25: Religion in public schools: New federal guidance and the reality on the ground

It happens in pretty much every administration, but what do you know about federal guidelines on religion in public schools? Holly and Amanda discuss the new release from the Biden administration outlining the different rights of students and teachers, and they share how some are misinterpreting the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision to open the door to more government-sponsored religious exercises. They also look at what we saw happen at the end of the Texas Legislature’s session in relation to bills that would impact religious freedom, and they review this week’s alarming news that an Oklahoma board voted to fund a religious public charter school.





SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:47): What should we pay attention to in the new guidance on religion in public schools?

Amanda and Holly discussed the Kennedy v. Bremerton decision in our season finale last year (season 3, ep. 21). You can read BJC’s brief and see additional resources at BJConline.org/Bremerton.

You can read Holly’s column on the new federal guidelines in our summer magazine: Good news on the religious freedom frontlines

Read the new guidelines on prayer and religious expression in public schools on the Department of Education’s website. You can watch remarks from Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on YouTube.

Amanda and Holly discussed this piece by Linda Wertheimer published by The New Republic: Inside the Christian legal campaign to return prayer to public schools. You can also read it online via The Hechinger Report.

Segment 2 (starting at 20:43): Texas update

Amanda and Holly discussed the proposed Ten Commandments legislation in Texas on episode 20 and episode 21 of this season.

Holly and Amanda mentioned this piece by Robert Downen for TheTexas Tribune: Unlicensed religious chaplains may counsel students in Texas’ public schools after lawmakers OK proposal

They also mentioned this piece by Jack Jenkins for Religion News Service: Meet the activists who spearheaded the Texas chaplains bill

Segment 3 (starting at 26:53): New news out of Oklahoma

Amanda Tweeted her response – and the response of Oklahoma’s attorney general – after the approval of the first-ever religious charter school.

Holly mentioned this piece by Sarah Mervosh for The New York Times: Oklahoma Approves First Religious Charter School in the U.S.

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.