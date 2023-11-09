S5, Ep. 05: An alarming push to put chaplains in public schools

A new Texas law allows public schools to replace counselors with chaplains. In this week’s episode, discover why Texas chaplains are voicing their opposition. Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman discuss SB 763 and their concerns about government-sponsored proselytization in public schools. They discuss the group behind this law and how Texans are resisting its implementation in their local communities. School districts have until March 1, 2024 to vote on creating chaplain programs. The only qualification to serve as a “chaplain” is to pass a criminal background check.

SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 1:55): The group behind the push for this law

The Texas Tribune’s Robert Downen and Brian Lopez looked into Rocky Malloy’s troubling work: Key supporter of Texas school chaplain bill has pushed for evangelism in schools

Segment 2 (starting at 7:07): Texas chaplains respond to this law

You can read the letter from chaplains opposing chaplains in public schools at this link.

Read a story about Texans opposing the school chaplain law in the Dallas Morning News, an op-ed from two Texas clergy in the Austin American-Statesman, or the transcript of a radio segment that aired on National Public Radio.

Segment 3 (starting at 20:10): What can you do?

Find more information about how to get involved on the BJC website.

If you’re a chaplain living in or educated in Texas, add your name to the letter from Texas chaplains here.

The petition for Texans of faith opposing law can be accessed here.

The petition for people of faith across the country opposing any attempt to bring public school chaplains to their state can be found here.

Advocates who want information about how to make a difference in their Texas school district can fill out this form.

A short video about the law and how-tos on advocacy to school boards is available on our YouTube channel.

