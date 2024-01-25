S5, Ep. 13: ‘God Made Trump,’ Biden campaigns at a church, and more news from the campaign trail
Religion continues to be a powerful force for many individuals and communities, so of course it’s going to come up during campaign season.
SHOW NOTES
Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): What makes someone “religious” according to voters?
Amanda and Holly mentioned the following articles:
- Trump’s biggest Iowa gains are in evangelical areas, smallest wins in cities by By Dan Keating, Adrian Blanco and Clara Ence Morse for The Washington Post
- Trump Is connecting with a different type of evangelical voter By Ruth Graham and Charles Homans for The New York Times
- Most Republicans think Donald Trump is a person of faith. We asked why by Samuel Benson for Deseret News
- There’s a seed of truth in the ‘God Made Trump’ ad. But his acolytes don’t see it. by Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons for MSNBC.com. It includes a link to the “God Made Trump” campaign video
Amanda and Holly discussed the “God Made a Fighter” video for the 2022 gubernatorial campaign of Ron DeSantis in episode 6 of season 4: Evaluating Christian nationalism as a campaign strategy.
Amanda and Holly discussed the ReAwaken America tour in episode 22 of season 4.
Read more about Speaker Mike Johnson and Steve Bannon debating “God’s will” in this article by Mark Wingfield for Baptist News Global: Mike Johnson and Steve Bannon spar over whether it is ‘God’s will’ that Joe Biden is president
Segment 2 (starting at 23:05): A war on Christians? Trump’s promises if he returns to office
Holly mentioned this piece by Meryl Kornfield, Colby Itkowitz, Hannah Knowles and Marianne LeVine for The Washington Post: Ordained by God: Trump’s legal problems galvanize Iowa evangelicals
Read more about former President Donald Trump’s promises if he returns to office in this pice by Sarah Posner for MSNBC.com: Trump just promised an authoritarian ‘task force’ to impose Christian ideology
Segment 3 (starting at 31:47): President Biden at Mother Emanuel Church
Amanda mentioned this piece by Ken Macon for MSNBC.com on President Biden’s appearance at Mother Emanuel AME Church: It’s protesters, not politicians, who keep the history of Mother Emanuel AME alive
BJC has a one-page explainer of how houses of worship and other religious nonprofits can how to use their prophetic voice in the political process while maintaining their 501(c)(3) tax status. Click here to access the PDF, called “Advocates, not partisans.”
Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
A transcript of this podcast will be available in the future — return to this page for the latest.