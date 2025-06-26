S6, Ep. 17: Christian nationalism and the Texas public sphere

What’s the difference between religious privilege and religious freedom? How does Christian nationalism spread? Why do so many ideas that start in Texas expand to other parts of the country? On this episode, we bring you a special panel discussion on Christian nationalism in the Texas public sphere, recorded live on April 8. It features BJC Executive Director (and Respecting Religion co-host) Amanda Tyler, scholar David Brockman, professor Mark Chancey, and journalist Robert Downen. Moderated by Jack Jenkins, it was part of an all-day event focused on telling the story of religion in Texas through journalism, hosted by the Texas Tribune in partnership with Religion News Service, the Institute for Diversity and Civic Life, and Southern Methodist University’s Religious Studies department.





Segment 1 (starting at 00:33): Introducing today’s show and the panelists

Learn more about the Texas Tribune’s April 8 event titled “Telling the story of religion in Texas through journalism” on the website of the Texas Tribune. The website page dedicated to the event includes YouTube videos of each speaker and panel presentation.

Segment 2 (starting at 02:51): Panel presentation

The panelists are:

Amanda Tyler , executive director of BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty), lead organizer of Christians Against Christian Nationalism, and co-host of this podcast

Dr. David Brockman , a non-resident scholar in religion and public policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute who also serves as an adjunct professor at Texas Christian University

Dr. Mark Chancey , professor of religious studies at SMU

Robert Downen , senior writer at “Texas Monthly”

The moderator is Jack Jenkins, national reporter at Religion News Service.

NOTE: After this panel was recorded, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did sign legislation requiring every Texas public school classroom to display the Ten Commandments. Read more in this piece by Sameea Kamal for the Texas Tribune: Texas will require public school classrooms to display Ten Commandments under bill signed by governor

Amanda and Holly talked about the Texas Bible curriculum in episode 2 of this season: Oklahoma and Texas try to force Bible teaching in public schools

