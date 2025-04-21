S6, Special Episode: Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia and the rule of law

On this special bonus episode of the Respecting Religion podcast, we are featuring a conversation that could not wait until our normal release date. In this still-developing story, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was mistakenly removed by the U.S. government from Maryland to El Salvador. His case and series of injustices are not just things that move all of us as people of faith, but there are also profound ramifications of this situation on due process, the rule of law and freedom for everyone living in our country.

Our next full episode of Respecting Religion will feature a conversation with Melissa Rogers, a lawyer who served in two different presidential administrations leading the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships. While recording that episode, the conversation turned to this ongoing injustice, and we decided that part of our conversation couldn’t wait until our normal release date.

SHOW NOTES

Articles with additional information:

Timeline: Wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador (ABC News)

Video: Jennifer Vasquez making her statement supporting her husband (ABC News)

Article: Democrats Land in El Salvador, Seeking Release of Maryland Resident (New York Times)

Interested in calling your congressional representatives about this issue? Here’s how you can find their contact information:

Click here to find your representative in the U.S. House

Click here to find your U.S. Senators