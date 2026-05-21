S7, Ep. 09: Why is there an upswing in anti-Sharia laws?

The “Christian nation” rhetoric and spectacle we’re seeing is not just bad history – it’s having real ramifications for religious freedom for all in our country today. Amanda is back from sabbatical, and she and Holly discuss recent developments, including an increase in anti-Sharia legislation and fear-mongering that goes with it. They fact-check last week’s congressional hearing on the topic and share Amanda’s testimony.

Plus, Amanda and Holly discuss the recent “Rededicate 250” event on the National Mall, which elevated common myths tied to Christian nationalism. People can gather to pray, and there have been public worship gatherings before – so, what made that event different? Join the conversation.





SHOW NOTES

Segment 1 (starting at 00:35): Christian nationalism, myths, and “Rededicate 250”

Holly is quoted in this article from Religion News Service by Bob Smietana: A Christian nation? At 250, America is still fighting over what that means

Amanda is quoted in this Washington Post article by Michelle Boorstein, Laura Meckler and Natalie Allison: White House to host 9-hour prayer festival focused on Christian roots of U.S.

Amanda is also quoted in this Wall Street Journal article by By Meridith McGraw and Terell Wright: A ‘Revival’ on the National Mall: White House Puts Prayer at Center of Washington

Amanda mentioned this wrap-up of the event – which includes some fact-checking – from Religion News Service by Jack Jenkins, Aleja Hertzler-McCain, and Adelle Banks: Trump allies lead thousands in prayer to ‘rededicate’ America to God on National Mall

You can read Amanda’s op-ed in Baptist News Global about the event: When Government Claims God

Segment 2 (starting at 14:45): The latest congressional hearing on anti-Sharia measures

For more on the tragic shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, here’s a story from the Associated Press by Julie Watson, Michael Biesecker, and John Seewer: San Diego mosque shooters met online and left writings expressing hate, FBI says

BJC released a statement on the shooting, which you can read on our website.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing on May 13, 2026, titled “Sharia-Free America:Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution: Part II.” We played Amanda’s opening statement, as well as a portion of the opening statement of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

You can watch the entire hearing and learn more on the website of the House Judiciary Committee.

You can read Amanda’s written testimony at this link.

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