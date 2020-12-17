Season 2 bonus episode: When ministers become candidates

Race and religion are topics at the forefront of the U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock. On this bonus episode of Respecting Religion, we bring you a conversation between BJC Director of Education Charles Watson Jr. and Executive Director Amanda Tyler about what happens when ministers become candidates. In this dialogue broadcast live on December 2, they go beyond partisan politics and dive into the sensitive topics, discussing the implications of using sermons in attack ads, the power structure of whiteness, Christian nationalism, liberation theology, double standards and how you can’t ignore the racial components at play right now. Plus, they ask a serious question: How do the attacks against the Rev. Warnock compare to similar attacks on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during his time?



The Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock was the keynote speaker for BJC’s 2016 symposium on religious liberty and the Black church, held at the Howard University School of Divinity. Watch his entire presentation here, and see a highlight video here.We also have a website page dedicated to the event: BJConline.org/HowardSymposium.

Visit BJC’s page on resources related to race and religious liberty at this link.

If you would like to continue this conversation with your church or in other contexts about liberation theology or other topics discussed today, reach out to Charles Watson Jr.