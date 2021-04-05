Standing up and speaking out against Christian nationalism

Religious leaders responded to the research, and they shared a theological perspective on the political ideology.

“Since the beginning of the Christian movement, one of the earliest confessions of faith was ‘Jesus is Lord,’ which was seen as a direct threat to — at that time — the Roman Empire,” said Bishop Elizabeth Eaton.

“Christians faced persecution because they declared that their primary allegiance was not to any temporal or secular government, but it was to the Lord, so that’s a primary problem in all this.”

Bishop Michael Curry pointed out that there is a consistent pattern when you see Christianity go astray, such as by supporting slavery, being comfortable with apartheid or being silent the midst of evil: Each time that happens, he said the teachings of Jesus get moved aside and suppressed for “a broad, ambiguous Christ-figure who can be adapted to any cultural context.”

Curry said we’ve all seen the dangerous kind of Christian nationalism before.

“I’m 67 years old — been Black all those 67 years — and I have known since childhood that the [Ku Klux] Klan professed to be Christian,” he said.

“We grew up knowing that, so we knew there was an unholy conflation of Christianity and white supremacy, and it was often tinged with Americanism.”

As Eaton pointed out, being a patriotic American is different from embracing Christian nationalism, and no one is condemning patriotism.

“Christian nationalism conflates our allegiance and our understanding and even our relationship with God with a particular secular state — in this case, the United States — to be a ‘Christian country,’” she said. If you hold that view, she explained, you would think that someone cannot — by that definition — be a “real American” unless that person is a certain kind of Christian.