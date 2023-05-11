Supporting faith freedom: BJC staff Q&A with Carlton Grace Baites

As the executive assistant, Carlton Grace Baites supports Amanda and other members of the executive team behind-the-scenes as they lead the organization. After growing up in Tennessee — in both Memphis and Murfreesboro — Carlton earned a degree from Middle Tennessee State University.

What does faith freedom mean to you?

Faith freedom for all means supporting those around me who want to practice their faith freely.

What’s one thing you’ve accomplished at BJC that makes you proud?

I got to be a part of the team that launched the Christians Against Christian Nationalism movement in 2019, helping with the data and behind-the-scenes coordination that laid the groundwork for the campaign. I’ve enjoyed watching the project – and our team – grow immensely in the past (almost) four years, and I’m excited to see where the campaign will lead us next.

Who inspires you?

I find inspiration from a lot of people, but my husband, Philip, has been inspiring me a lot lately. He’s incredibly brave and kind, and he connects with people better than anyone I know.

What’s your favorite BJC quote or saying?

My favorite BJC quote is actually a “Jaziah-ism” – a term we use for something both hilarious and relatable that Jaziah once said in the office. My favorite is, “We don’t judge out loud.”

What are you watching and listening to right now?

I just finished reading Daisy Jones and the Six and am now planning to watch the TV series. Also, I’m listening to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour set list since it is the closest I’ll come to being at one of her concerts!

What has been your favorite BJC event during your tenure?

It’s not exactly an event, but I always love our BJC Board meetings in the fall. We get to see board members from across the country, and we always plan a fun activity outside of the meeting for everyone to attend. In 2019, we got a special tour of the Capitol from former congressman Chet Edwards, and I’ll always remember that from my time at BJC.