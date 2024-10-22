The essential guidebook for Christians alarmed by the rise of Christian nationalism

MEDIA CONTACT: Jana Nelson, Publicity Manager | [email protected] | 612-330-3220

PUBLICITY CONTACT: Chloe Wertz | [email protected]

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN.— Christian nationalism is a powerful and pervasive ideology, and it is becoming normalized.

How to End Christian Nationalism (October 22), written by Amanda Tyler, lead organizer of the Christians Against Christian Nationalism campaign, is your vital companion for countering this dangerous ideology. Tyler draws on her experiences, conversations with pastors and laypeople, research, Scripture, her Baptist convictions, and her work as a constitutional law expert to help us confront Christian nationalist fervor. This book unpacks key truths we can share with others: Patriotism is not the same as nationalism. Religious freedom means little if it’s not for everyone. Christians follow a gospel of love, not the idol of power. You’ll learn how to distinguish Christian nationalism from the teachings of Jesus and to demonstrate how the former perpetuates white supremacy.

From strategies for faith-rooted organizing to guidance for holding hard conversations with loved ones, Tyler offers practical ways to protect faith freedom for all. With precision and compassion, Tyler offers cogent arguments for the separation of church and state, a timely call to action, and an urgent case for replacing a twisted, fearful version of faith with one that is good and right and true. We’ve all seen what Christian nationalism can do. Now is the time for Christians to reckon with its harm. Now is the time to end it.

“A potent tool for taking action.”

—Jemar Tisby, New York Times–bestselling author of The Color of Compromise

“Clear, concise, and compelling, How to End Christian Nationalism is the perfect book for anyone confused about Christian nationalism and wondering what they can do about it.”

—Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of Jesus and John Wayne

“An indispensable tool in renewing civic engagement and democracy in America in these polarizing times.”

—Anthea Butler, author of White Evangelical Racism

“Amanda Tyler is a powerful sister who has led Christians in a movement to counter the religious nationalists who do so much evil in God’s name.”

—William J. Barber II, co-chair of Poor People’s Campaign and author of White Poverty

“We must defeat the scourge of Christian nationalism. This book will show you how.”

—Eboo Patel, founder and president of Interfaith America and author of We Need to Build

“This timely and insightful book does more than just sound the alarm; it passionately lays out a call to action.”

—Robert P. Jones, New York Times–bestselling author of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy

“A deeply compelling call to action and a practical and timely guide for how we can reclaim the integrity of our faith from the heresy of Christian nationalism.”

—Adam Russell Taylor, president of Sojourners and author of A More Perfect Union