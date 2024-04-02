The evolution of voting rights in the United States

Religious freedom is not possible without personal freedom, and our rights are interconnected. The right to vote and the importance of free and fair elections allow us to have a functioning system of government that protects our rights, including our right to religious freedom. The BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation encourages you to think about how you can use your freedom to protect other freedoms — as well as others’ freedoms. Read Dr. Sabrina Dent’s generational story and review this timeline, providing a look at changes over time to the suppression of and ability to vote.

1789: Constitution gives responsibility of overseeing elections to the states

Article I of the U.S. Constitution allowed the states to determine who is qualified to vote, giving them the responsibility of overseeing elections. Most states limited voting rights to white men who owned property. The requirement to own property began to be relaxed over time, sometimes in favor of a tax to vote that was often called a “poll tax.” However, most of those taxes were abandoned by the mid-1800s.

1870: The 15th Amendment grants Black men voting rights, followed by Jim Crow suppression

Five years after the amendment ending slavery, the 15th Amendment declared that the right to vote cannot be denied because of race. But many states took steps in the decades that followed to enshrine white supremacy during the Jim Crow era. For example, former Confederate states passed laws that created literacy tests to vote, “grandfather clauses” excluding those whose ancestors had not voted or been able to vote, new poll taxes, and other ways to disenfranchise Black voters. In 1896, the Supreme Court decision in Plessy v. Ferguson declared that segregation did not violate the Constitution, ensuring suppression of freedom and voter intimidation for more than half a century.

1915: Guinn v. United States ruling strikes ‘grandfather clause’

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1915 ruling in Guinn v. United States said Oklahoma’s “grandfather clause” exemption to literacy tests violated the 15th Amendment. That clause allowed voters to be exempt from literacy tests for voting if their grandfathers had the right to vote before 1866. Local officials also interpreted the state’s law as allowing them to refuse to administer literacy tests to Black people or to impose unreasonable ones. After the Supreme Court ruling, states found other ways to suppress Black voters.

1920: The 19th Amendment grants voting rights to women

Women were allowed to vote in a handful of states in the 1900s, but women nationwide won the right to vote with the 19th Amendment.

1964: The 24th Amendment ends federal poll taxes, all poll taxes end in 1966

Poll taxes continued to exist in five states in 1962, expressly designed to keep Black people and low-income white people from voting. Some states had grandfather clauses, allowing higher-income white people to avoid the tax. After other efforts failed, the 24th Amendment became law, but it only abolished poll taxes for federal elections. In Harper v. Virginia Board of Elections (1966), the Supreme Court ruled poll taxes unconstitutional in any U.S. election under the Equal Protection Clause. Evelyn Thomas Butts was part of that case — read more about her below, and the timeline continues.