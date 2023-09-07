Lecture story by Jeff Brumley, Baptist News Global

Panel story by Lindsey Gradowski, summer BJC intern

Modern Americans who espouse Christian nationalism stand apart from their predecessors who at least claimed some degree of respect for religious freedom and other values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, a religion scholar said.

Dr. Catherine Brekus, the Charles Warren Professor of the History of Religion in America at Harvard Divinity School, gave the 2023 Walter B. and Kay W. Shurden Lecture on Religious Liberty and Separation of Church and State. The annual lecture was established in 2004 with a gift to BJC from Drs. Walter B. and Kay W. Shurden of Macon, Georgia.

This year’s lecture was presented at Old North Church in Boston, the site where Paul Revere hung two lanterns to warn of approaching British forces at the beginning of the American Revolutionary War.

“There is a significant difference between the 18th century and the present,” Dr. Brekus said. “The white Christian nationalists who supported the American Revolution were tainted by their racism and their refusal to extend political rights to women, but they defended the principle of democracy, even if it was only partially fulfilled as a positive good.”

In her lecture titled “The Myth of American ‘Chosenness,’” Dr. Brekus traced the development of white Christian nationalism from Puritan leader John Winthrop’s 1630 “city on a hill” sermon to its inspiration of the MAGA movement in the 21st century.

“Today, however, white Christian nationalists are so convinced they have been called to uphold the nation’s special covenant with God that they have been willing to dismantle the legacy of the American Revolution, including the separation of church and state, to preserve their political dominance. Many are no longer committed to the core principles of democracy. White Christian nationalists believe they must protect the nation, which they see as sacred, from the government, which they argue has become corrupt.”

She also illustrated how a grandiose and self-serving interpretation of the book of Exodus has been used to legitimize oppression since Colonial times.

“The British were the Egyptians and Native Americans were the Canaanites. Patriots justified their treatment of the original inhabitants of the land by remembering God’s biblical command to destroy the people of Canaan,” she said.

By the 1830s, white Southerners were using the same rationale to defend chattel slavery, Dr. Brekus continued. “The Rev. Thornton Stringfellow, for example, a Baptist, reasoned that since God had shown favor to biblical patriarchs like Abraham and Isaac, who had been slave owners, then Southern planters could be confident that God favored them as well.”

The Rev. Stringfellow also proclaimed that slavery was ”full of mercy,” she said. ”If not for slavery, he argued, millions of Africans would never have been exposed to Christianity, and their souls would have been damned. American slavery was supposedly part of God’s providential plan to spread spiritual freedom around the world.”

But it was Protestantism, specifically, that the early Christian nationalists had in mind, Dr. Brekus said. “Most Americans in the 18th century were Protestants, and despite their support of religious freedom, they assumed they would always enjoy a privileged place in the republic. Even the Baptists, avid supporters of the separation of church and state, supported reading the King James Version of the Bible in public schools. In 1844, Robert Baird, a Presbyterian minister, argued that God had delayed the discovery of the new world until the era of the Protestant Reformation because of his providential plan to transform America into a great Protestant empire.”

That worldview also motivated much of the anti-Catholic and anti-Jewish sentiment and violence of the 19th century, she continued. “Lyman Beecher, one of the most influential ministers in antebellum United States and the father of Harriet Beecher Stowe … suggested that the mass influx of Catholic immigrants, whom he compared to the locusts of Egypt, might be secretly plotting to seize control of the United States government and to create a Catholic nation ruled by the pope.”

Jews fared little better under that conception, she said. “During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it was common for Jews to be depicted as covetous, dishonest and un-American,” and industrialist Henry Ford famously warned about an “international cabal of Jews” intent on destroying white Protestant America.

“One of the greatest ironies in American history,” Dr. Brekus added, was that many Jews and Catholics were gradually subsumed under the “Judeo-Christian” concept that emerged in response to rising secularism in the late 19th century. “Despite their struggle for full acceptance in the United States, Catholics and Jews eventually embraced the belief in American ‘chosenness’ as their own.”