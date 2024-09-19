Are you ready to vote this November?

With reports of voters being removed from rolls and efforts to create confusion in order to suppress the vote in some communities, it’s a good idea to ensure you’re prepared to vote. Here are some things you can do to get ready for November 5, 2024, provided by the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation:

Check your voter registration status and polling location

No matter if you are a regular voter or an occasional voter, it’s a good idea to double-check your voting registration so you can avoid any surprises or confusion at your polling location on Election Day. Be sure to visit nass.org/can-I-vote, a website provided by the National Association of Secretaries of State. There, you can choose your state and find a way to check your registration to make sure everything is up to date. You also can double-check your polling location — polling locations can change, so make sure you go to the right place on Election Day and make a transportation plan for getting there.

If you or someone you know is not registered to vote, check the deadlines in your state to register — some states require registration at least a month before Election Day to vote in that election, while others offer same-day registration. Know the rules where you live, and make sure you meet any deadlines relevant to you.

Learn about your early voting options

Election Day is not a federal holiday, and voting on a Tuesday during work hours is not feasible for many. Some states offer early in-person voting options or mail-in voting options that allow you to avoid lines on Election Day or to cast a ballot if you are unable to be at your polling location on November 5. Each state has different criteria about who is eligible for these early voting options, so know the rules where you live.

Help others and spread education

All voices should be heard on Election Day, and there are many groups offering a variety of volunteer opportunities — ranging from voter ID education to serving as a poll watcher. Check out the opportunities offered by VoteRiders, Fair Count and Faiths United to Save Democracy for ways you can help others exercise their right to vote.

You also can shed light on the voter suppression and election subversion challenges facing our country by hosting a screening of the new film “Suppressed and Sabotaged: The Fight to Vote.” For details, visit bravenewfilms.org/suppressed.

To access more information about casting a ballot, visit vote.org.