BJC celebrates the life of Babs Baugh and mourns her passing

On June 14, 2020, longtime friend of BJC Babs Baugh passed away. You can read more about her remarkable life here.

BJC posted a tribute to her on Facebook, including a few photos from their archives. If you missed the statement, I wanted to share part of it here below:

BJC celebrates the legacy of Babs Baugh, who lived a life committed to protecting faith freedom for all. She served on BJC’s board for many years and played an instrumental role in the vision to expand our offices and invest in more educational programs. In 2012, BJC dedicated the Baugh-Walker Conference Suite, where the organization hosts hundreds of students each year to learn about and join in its work. “Babs was a force — a force of love, tenacity, generosity, humor, spunk, joy and warmth,” said BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler. “I count myself fortunate to have known her and loved her. Her commitment to faith freedom helped sustain and advance BJC and our mission to protect everyone’s religious liberty.”

Babs always made a point of connecting with BJC staff and encouraging them in their work, individually and collectively, the statement added. The daughter of John and Eula Mae Baugh, she accepted an award from BJC in 2007 on behalf of her family’s ongoing commitment to religious liberty.

BJC joined with a number of other organizations to remember Babs. You can read tributes and view videos and photos here.