BJC to host national conversation on white supremacy and American Christianity

Mark your calendars for Friday, June 26, at noon Eastern Time for an online “luncheon” event you won’t want to miss, featuring author Robert P. Jones in a conversation on the topic of white supremacy and American Christianity. Everyone is invited to attend and registration is free.

Robert P. Jones is the founder and CEO of PRRI (Public Religion Research Institute) and author of the upcoming book White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity. He is a leading scholar and commentator on religion, culture and politics. In a Q & A with BJC about his book, Jones remarked:

The past decade has witnessed an unprecedented transformation of the religious landscape… If these trends continue, we may find ourselves with a Republican Party that is essentially a white Christian nationalist party, and a Democratic Party that is the default home of everyone else. And this kind of polarization – that welds together racial, religious, and partisan identity – left unchecked, would be a very bad thing indeed for the health of a pluralistic democracy.

The event will be broadcast live from the National Press Club Studios in Washington, D.C. and will also feature updates on the latest religious liberty developments and BJCs work to promote faith freedom for all.

Register here for your free ticket to get access to this incredibly timely livestream conversation. Registration closes at noon on Wednesday. Visit BJConline.org/luncheon after Wednesday for details on last-minute registration.