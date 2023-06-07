Keeping the faith by breaking the silence: BJC staff Q&A with Danielle Tyler

As the associate director of development, Danielle Tyler works toward achieving the financial goals of BJC so our work defending faith freedom for all can continue and expand. She works directly with our recurring donors in our Faith FULL Community and our planned giving donors. A native of Washington, D.C., she earned degrees from Oberlin College and Indiana University. This fall, she will begin earning a doctor of ministry in Black Leadership and Ministry through Nazarene Theological Seminary.

What does faith freedom mean to you?

Our spiritual awareness requires a shared and inclusive understanding that we all are free to believe or not believe without fear of exclusion, harm or silence.



What’s your favorite BJC quote or saying?

“I believe that the single biggest threat to religious freedom in the United States today is Christian nationalism.” —Amanda Tyler



What’s one thing you’ve accomplished at BJC that makes you proud?

I’m proud of my work with our recurring donor community here at BJC. I was able to give meaning to a group of unique donors whose commitment to faith freedom for all inspires me every day. The Faith FULL Community branding was created during the pandemic summer of 2020, and it was a great collaborative project between the development and communications teams at BJC.

Who inspires you?

My heavenly mother, Joyce Alexander.



What are you reading and watching right now?

I’m reading The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, and I’m watching “African Folktales Reimagined” and “Cleopatra” on Netflix.



What has been your favorite BJC event during your tenure?

On June 19, 2015, the Rev. Dr. Marvin McMickle addressed the BJC Luncheon on the 150th anniversary of Juneteenth. He challenged us as Baptists to examine the connection between religious freedom and racial freedom. His challenge for us to “keep the faith by breaking the silence” is particularly applicable at this moment with the increasing presence of Christian nationalism.