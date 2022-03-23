Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings: Religious liberty roundup from day two

Questions were directed at U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during the second day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The day generated a few conversations on topics related to religious liberty and the role of faith in making judicial determinations.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, got the religious liberty conversation going with this doozy regarding the nominee’s religion: “On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?” As BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler tweeted, “[t]his question was totally inappropriate and Judge Jackson gave the perfect answer.” Graham insisted that his line of questioning was designed to show how unfair questioning of Justice Amy Coney Barrett was during her confirmation hearing. Watch the entire exchange here:

Later in the day, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, questioned Judge Jackson about the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell, which held that the Constitution guarantees the right of same-sex couples to marry. He asked her if that ruling infringes on the religious liberty rights of those who disagree. Judge Jackson declined to comment because controversies surrounding religious liberty claims of those who object to same-sex marriage continue to be litigated. You can watch their conversation here:

Lastly, Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, prompted Judge Jackson to explain that although she has personal, religious views on the beginning of life, she would set aside those views in making legal determinations.

Questions from senators will continue on day three.