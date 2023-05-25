Creating new spaces for conversation: BJC staff Q&A with Sabrina Dent

As director of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation, Dr. Sabrina Dent leads several of BJC’s educational programs and BJC’s Project on Race and Religious Freedom. After growing up in Petersburg, Virginia, she earned her undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech and two degrees at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

What does faith freedom mean to you?

Faith freedom for ALL means that I am committed to fighting for every person’s right to freedom of conscience and belief as much as their human and civil rights. That commitment is regardless of someone’s religious, racial, ethnic, cultural, and gender identity or socioeconomic status. Faith freedom means nothing if people can’t live their lives with dignity and without discrimination.



What’s one thing you’ve accomplished at BJC that makes you proud?

On March 6, 2023, we successfully announced the launch of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation. However, there is exciting and necessary work ahead of us, including our 2023 Religious Freedom Mobile Institute in partnership with the Center for Engaged Research and Collaborative Learning at Rice University and its leader, Dr. Anthony Pinn. This conversation among Black nontheists and Black church leaders about reimagining the religious landscape of Black America is long overdue.



What have you been watching and listening to lately?

I’ve been listening to Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto by Tricia Hersey. I am learning that the grind culture in this country causes too many of us harm emotionally, mentally, and spiritually that depletes us. I am learning to be okay and not guilty for resting.

I’m watching “Abbott Elementary.” It’s a funny series and points towards the challenges that public school teachers face every day.

Who inspires you?

The founders and women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated – they were courageous Black women who used their voices and agency to fight for justice and voting rights for women in this country, even when they were not being prioritized in that fight. Delta women include Shirley Chisholm, Mary Church Terrell, Abby Phillip, and many other Delta members who stand in their power with prominence, humility, and fortitude.



What’s your favorite BJC quote or saying?

“Religious freedom has been white too long.” -Amanda Tyler

It takes into consideration that there are more narratives from communities of color, religious minorities, and nonreligious people that need to be heard and elevated – which means the issues are not linear but intersectional.



What has been your favorite BJC event during your tenure?

As an employee, the launch of the BJC Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation was exciting! Before I joined the staff, my favorite event was BJC’s Voices of Faith Freedom series. In our work, it is essential that we create spaces that can elevate the many diverse voices that are impacted by religious freedom and public policies in this country. Our experiences are different in this country, and we must provide opportunities for those narratives to be heard. That’s part of the work of justice.