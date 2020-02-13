Podcast Series Preview: Respecting Religion

It seems like we’re constantly seeing new headlines about religious liberty or an important legal development about the relationship between faith and government. Keep track of it all with our new podcast series – Respecting Religion. Each week, BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler and General Counsel Holly Hollman will sit down for a conversation on recent developments regarding religion and the law. Respecting Religion begins February 20, and new episodes will be released each Thursday.

We respect our country’s commitment to religious freedom for everyone. From Supreme Court cases, to new policies from the administration, to what role Congress is playing in all of it, Holly and Amanda will review how religion is being respected today and how we can work to protect faith freedom for all.

The BJC Podcast is available on wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.