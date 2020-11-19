Season 2, Ep. 04: Grading the Trump administration on religious freedom

What do we make of the Trump legacy when it comes to religious freedom? Go beyond the sound bites and confusing statements as Amanda and Holly analyze what really happened over the past four years. They note areas of agreement, instances where religious language was used to divide, how high-level appointments mattered, proliferations of religious exemptions, Betsy DeVos and the shift of public funds to religious schools, and what it all means for the future of religious liberty in our country.

Segment 1: Divisive tactics and confusing statements (starting at 00:49)

Segment 2: Religious exemptions and the legacy of Betsy Devos (starting at 19:28)

Segment three: Season of gratitude (starting at 38:53)

