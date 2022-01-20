S3, Ep. 09: Reviewing the Biden administration’s first year in religious liberty

It’s been one year since President Joe Biden took office. What have we seen from his administration in regards to religious liberty? From executive actions to court cases to appointments, Amanda and Holly take a look at this administration’s actions that impact faith freedom for all. In segment three, they talk about how President Biden has continued to practice his private faith in a very public role over the past year.

SHOW NOTES:

Segment one: Setting the tone: Executive orders, court cases, and legislation (starting at 01:14)

Amanda and Holly previewed the incoming Biden administration at the end of 2020 with Melissa Rogers in season 2, episode 6: What’s next? The Biden administration and religious liberty. They also looked at the Trump administration’s record in season 2, episode 4: Grading the Trump administration on religious freedom.

Click here for President Joe Biden’s signing statement when he repealed the Muslim and African travel ban.

Amanda and Holly discussed the complicated relationship between vaccine mandates and religious exemptions on episode 3 of this season: What’s going on with religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates?

Amanda and Holly discussed the oral arguments in Carson v. Makin in episode 7 of this season, and they previewed the case in episode 5.

Amanda and Holly discussed Ramirez v. Collier in episode 2 and episode 4 of this season.

For more on Chí’chil Biłdagoteel (which is translated into English as “Oak Flat”) and its sacred importance to the San Carlos Apache Tribe and other tribes, read this article from Chairman Terry Rambler: Save our church from destruction.

Segment two: Presidential appointments and commissions: Substantively and symbolically important (starting at 17:35)

Amanda and Holly mention this article on the diversity in President Biden’s appointments, written by Yonat Shimron and published in the Washington Post: Two faiths dominate Biden’s cabinet picks

Segment three: Setting a tone and sharing personal faith (starting at 28:25)

Amanda and Holly discussed President Donald Trump’s photo op with a Bible in front of St. John’s Church in 2020 in season 1, episode 15: Protests, the president and the photo op with a Bible

Amanda and Holly recommended this article from Politico magazine by Ruby Cramer: A Private Matter: Joe Biden’s Very Public Clast with this Own Church

