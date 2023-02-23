S4, Ep. 13: White supremacy and Christian nationalism: A conversation with the Rev. Dr. Jay Augustine

How can we best understand the overlap of white supremacy and Christian nationalism? The Rev. Dr. Jonathan C. “Jay” Augustine joins Amanda and Holly for a wide-ranging conversation during Black History Month as we explore the way Christian nationalism devalues Blackness in our country. A pastor, preacher, lawyer and author, Dr. Augustine shares the differences between racial discrimination and ethnic discrimination we see throughout American history as well as the polarization and “otherism” we see today. He also reviews the various methods of reconciliation and what we all can learn from the Black Church as we seek to envision a just society and embrace a fuller understanding of religious freedom, including its ability to liberate.





SHOW NOTES

Segment 1: How to have a religious freedom conversation that respects all (starting at 00:43)

Learn more about the work of the Rev. Dr. Jonathan C. “Jay” Augustine by visiting his website.

Dr. Augustine delivered BJC’s 2022 Walter B. and Kay W. Shurden Lectures on Religious Liberty and Separation of Church and State. You can watch all three presentations on our YouTube channel:

Dr. Augustine’s new book is titled When Prophets Preach: Leadership and the Politics of the Pulpit (Fortress Press, 2023). It will be released March 28, and you can pre-order it from Amazon or from Fortress Press.

Segment 2: Christian nationalism’s white-centric idea of belonging (starting at 12:47)

Amanda mentioned the Christians Against Christian Nationalism statement and the line in it that says the ideology “overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation.” Read the entire statement online at ChristiansAgainstChristianNationalism.org

Holly mentioned Dr. Augustine’s previous book, which is Called to Reconciliation: How the Church Can Model Justice, Diversity, and Inclusion (Baker Academic, 2022). It is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon.

Segment 3: What can everyone learn from the Black Church? (starting at 30:07)

Amanda mentioned remarks by Dr. Jemar Tisby during an event at The Brookings Institution. BJC Tweeted out a clip of his remarks, available here.

