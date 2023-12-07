S5, Ep. 08: The trouble with school vouchers

School voucher programs across the country seek to divert taxpayer money to religious schools, which raises significant concerns for religious freedom advocates. In part one of this two-part episode, Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman explore the problematic issue of school vouchers. They talk about the various iterations of vouchers and the many issues they can create, including their coercive nature. Plus, they look at the first time the Supreme Court upheld a voucher program and what that ruling actually says.





SHOW NOTES:

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): What is the problem with the government funding of religion?

Amanda and Holly talked about the Texas chaplain bill in episode 5: An alarming push to put chaplains in public schools

Segment 2 (starting at 12:33): What are school vouchers?

Segment 3: (starting at 19:37): Exploring Zelman and the chain of causation

Holly and Amanda review the ruling in the 2002 case of Zelman v. Simmons-Harris. You can read the opinion and dissent here.

