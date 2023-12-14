S5, Ep. 09: The trouble with school vouchers (part two)
Amanda and Holly continue the conversation on school vouchers, reviewing the political fights and policy debates.
In part two of our conversation on school vouchers, Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman look at who really wants the troublesome programs, and why. They discuss how court decisions are chipping away at constitutional boundaries and dive into the policy debates and political fights over school vouchers that are pitting communities against each other. Plus, they share the origins of some of the language used in these conversations and why Texas – surprisingly – hasn’t passed a voucher program.
SHOW NOTES
Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): Analyzing Zelman and cases chipping away at constitutional boundaries
Listen to part one of this conversion in episode 8 of season 5.
Holly and Amanda discuss the ruling in the 2002 case of Zelman v. Simmons-Harris. You can read the opinion and dissent here.
They mention a trilogy of cases that came later – click the case name for more information, including podcast episodes:
Trinity Lutheran v. Comer (2017)
Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenue (2020)
Carson v. Makin (2022)
Segment 2 (starting at 06:04): Policy debates and political fights
Holly and Amanda mentioned the following articles:
- GOP states are embracing vouchers. Wealthy parents are benefitting. by Andrew Atterbury for Politico
- ‘School choice’ developed as a way to protect segregation and abolish public schools by Nancy MacLean for The Washington Post in 2021
- Rural resistance to statewide school vouchers by Deven Carlson for Brookings
- Are school vouchers inevitable? was the headline of the article by Robert T. Garrett on the front page of the Dallas Morning News
- “Our public school system is our town”: Why this rural Republican is voting against school vouchers By Brian Lopez and Patrick Svitek for The Texas Tribune
Amanda and Holly discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for school vouchers in episode 1 of this season.
Learn more about Pastors for Texas Children and their work countering vouchers by visiting their website.
Segment 3: (starting at 24:00): Additional resources on vouchers
Here are some additional resources from BJC on school vouchers:
- U.S. House rejects nationwide school voucher amendment 311-113, while states continue to enact voucher programs by Don Byrd (March 2023)
- Voucher-funded religious education: A threat to religious liberty byJennifer Hawks (February 2020)
- School vouchers threaten religious autonomy by Jennifer Hawks (March 2015)
You can also access additional resources on religion and public schools at this link on our website.
Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.
A transcript of this podcast will be available in the coming days — check back here for the latest!