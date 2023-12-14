S5, Ep. 09: The trouble with school vouchers (part two)

In part two of our conversation on school vouchers, Amanda Tyler and Holly Hollman look at who really wants the troublesome programs, and why. They discuss how court decisions are chipping away at constitutional boundaries and dive into the policy debates and political fights over school vouchers that are pitting communities against each other. Plus, they share the origins of some of the language used in these conversations and why Texas – surprisingly – hasn’t passed a voucher program.

Segment 1 (starting at 00:38): Analyzing Zelman and cases chipping away at constitutional boundaries

Listen to part one of this conversion in episode 8 of season 5.

Holly and Amanda discuss the ruling in the 2002 case of Zelman v. Simmons-Harris. You can read the opinion and dissent here.

They mention a trilogy of cases that came later – click the case name for more information, including podcast episodes:

Trinity Lutheran v. Comer (2017)

Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenue (2020)

Carson v. Makin (2022)

Segment 2 (starting at 06:04): Policy debates and political fights

Holly and Amanda mentioned the following articles:

Amanda and Holly discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s push for school vouchers in episode 1 of this season.

Learn more about Pastors for Texas Children and their work countering vouchers by visiting their website.

Segment 3: (starting at 24:00): Additional resources on vouchers

Here are some additional resources from BJC on school vouchers:

You can also access additional resources on religion and public schools at this link on our website.

