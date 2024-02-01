S5, Ep. 14: Faith in elections

What is the role of churches and other houses of worship in protecting democracy? This topic usually comes up because of bad actors that overstep into partisanship, but today’s show looks at how faith communities can help our elections run smoothly. Holly Hollman speaks with Chris Crawford of Protect Democracy – a nonprofit, cross-ideological organization that has a new playbook to help faith communities ensure “all eligible voters can access a ballot and every valid vote is counted.” Learn more about how people of faith can love their neighbors and take active roles in protecting our system of government.



SHOW NOTES:

Segment 1 (starting at 00:45): Working across differences without papering over them

Read more about Chris Crawford at this link.

Protect Democracy and Interfaith America partnered to help faith communities to serve their communities during the 2024 election. Click here to access the Faith in Elections Playbook, and learn more about Protect Democracy at this link.

Protect Democracy’s guide for recognizing authoritarianism is available at this link.

Segment 2 (starting at 11:49): The Faith in Elections Playbook

Chris Crawford mentioned A More Perfect Union: The Jewish Partnership for Democracy. Learn more about their work on their website.

Chris Crawford mentioned PowerThePolls.org as a resource to learn more about being a poll worker.

Segment 3 (starting at 31:03): Religious freedom and protecting our democracy

Respecting Religion is made possible by BJC’s generous donors. You can support these conversations with a gift to BJC.